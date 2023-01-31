Overbook High School was put on Lockdown after a 15-year-old boy was shot just blocks away.

Police say the 15-year-old black boy was shot in the right thigh just before 8:30 a.m. on 61st and Jefferson Street in the Overbook neighborhood.

Overbrook High School was put on lockdown for about an hour, while police rushed the boy to the hospital. The boy is being treated for his gunshot wound and is in stable condition.

Police say no weapon was recovered and no arrest has been made.

It is unclear at this time if the boy has any relation to the high school.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.