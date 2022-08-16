Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two males who wore all-black clothing that allegedly shot a man multiple times in Whitman.

The incident happened on the 6XX block of Shunk Street around 11:39 pm Sunday.

According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the left and right legs. He arrived at Methodist Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

READ MORE: Man captured on video shooting another man at McKinley Playground in Kensington

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.