Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a teen in West Philadelphia Wednesday.
The incident happened on the 5400 block of Pennsgrove Street just before 9:00 pm.
According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot once in the right shoulder. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where medics pronounced him dead at 9:17 pm.
The private vehicle fled the scene after dropping the victim off at the hospital, police say.
No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.
By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter
