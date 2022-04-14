Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a teen in West Philadelphia Wednesday.

The incident happened on the 5400 block of Pennsgrove Street just before 9:00 pm.

According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot once in the right shoulder. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where medics pronounced him dead at 9:17 pm.

The private vehicle fled the scene after dropping the victim off at the hospital, police say.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc