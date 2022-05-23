Philadelphia (WPHL)- Double shooting leaves man dead and a teen injured in West Philadelphia Friday.

The incident happened on the 1400 block of N. 55th Street around 7:23 pm.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy was shot once in the buttocks. He arrived at a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, where he was listed in stable condition.

A second victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot multiple times throughout the body. Police rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:59 pm by doctors.

Police say two people of interest have been taken into custody. A weapon was also recovered from the scene.

