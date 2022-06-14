Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in Fairhill that left a teen girl and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred on the 300 block of East Westmoreland around 4:37 am Sunday.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl was grazed in the back of her head. She arrived at Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors placed her in stable condition.

A 22-year-old woman was once in the left arm, police said. Police transported the victim to Temple Hospital, where doctors listed her in stable condition.

READ MORE: 2 men are in custody after a man was killed in West Oak Lane

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc