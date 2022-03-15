9-year-old boy shot and killed his 17-year-old relative, police say

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police investigate a shooting inside a Philadelphia home where a teen died, and a young child is a suspect.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of East Ashmead on March 12, 2022, at 4:43 pm.

Police received a call that a male shot himself and a baby at the location. Upon arrival, police say, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Police rushed the teen to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by doctors at 7:17 pm, police say.

According to police, a 9-year-old boy shot the teen for unknown reasons. Police say a 7-year-old girl was wounded but not by gunfire.

READ MORE: Missing Northwest Philadelphia woman

It is unknown how the suspect got a hold of a loaded gun at this time.