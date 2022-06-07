Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a teen suffering from nine bullet wounds in the city’s Franklinville section.

The incident happened on the 3900 block of North 7th Street around 6:04 pm.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times throughout the body by an unknown shooter. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition by doctors.

READ MORE: Man shot multiple times on Smedley Street, body found on Atlantic Street

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc