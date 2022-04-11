Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police made an arrest Sunday for the fatal shooting of a teen in Cobbs Creek on Saturday.

The incident happened on the 1900 block of South 60th Street just after 7:00 pm.

According to police, Steve Green, 18, was shot multiple times throughout his body. Green was taken to Lankenau Medical Center by medics, where he was pronounced dead at 7:16 pm. Police say Green was shot three times in the head, four times in the chest, and three times in each leg.

At 7:15 pm, police say, a woman called “911” saying she saw three men who are involved in the shooting run in a home on the 6000 block of Hazlehurst Street.

Police say a barricade was declared at 7:38 pm. At 8:54 pm, police say the barricade was still active, but the results were negative.

The next day police say an arrest was made. There has been no information on the suspect’s name, mugshot, or charges.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

