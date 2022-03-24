Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a teen who fired several gunshots at someone in North Philadelphia Monday.

The incident happened on the 1900 block of W. Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

According to police, an unidentified male walking along the street passed a group of teens. Once the male passed the group, police say, one of the teens wearing a hooded sweatshirt fired multiple shots at the male.

The victim was shot once in the left thigh, police say. Officers transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where medics placed him in stable condition.

Police say the teens fled westbound on Cecil B. Moore Ave on foot.

Police urge the public to contact Shooting Investigation Group 215-686-3183/3184 if you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts.