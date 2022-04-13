Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Monday.
Police say 16-year-old I’layah Cobb was last seen leaving her residence on the 2500 block of N. Bouvier Street at 11:23 pm.
Cobb was last seen wearing a navy-blue jacket, grey sweatpants and carrying a bookbag, police say.
Police urge the public to contact the Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Cobb.
By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter
