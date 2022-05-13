Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Tuesday.

Police say 13-year-old Anaya J. Johnson was last seen 3400 block of N. Broad Street around 1:37 pm. She is known to frequent the area of 69th and Broad Street.

Johnson was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, grey Crocs shoes, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Central Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Johnson.