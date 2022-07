He is 5′ 5″, 120lbs, thin/small build, brown eyes with a tattoo on the left arm.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on June 19, 2022.

Police say 19-year-old Joseph Grant was last seen on the 600 block of Jackson Street in South Philadelphia.

It is unknown what Grant had on before he disappeared, police say.

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Grant.