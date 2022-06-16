A teenager was killed in Center City late Wednesday night after Philadelphia police say a road rage incident turned deadly.

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting at 15th and Pine Streets just before 11 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old driving a Mercedes was at least shot four times by the driver of a Nissan SUV.

Witnesses told investigators the then gunman sped off and struck a Honda a few blocks away. The suspect then lost control of the SUV and crashed into two parked cars.

Investigators say the suspect and their passenger ran off. No arrests have been made.