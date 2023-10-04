Spectators ran for their lives when gunfire erupted at a youth football game in North Philadelphia on Sunday, injuring one teenager.

Police say panic broke out around 7:45 p.m. when a group of masked men started to argue near the football game at Black Hawk football field on 11th and Cecil B. Moore, according to The Inquirer.

Those reports say police don’t believe that the men had anything to do with the football game.

The 14-year-old teenager was shot in the leg, but was able to later walk into Temple University hospital for treatment. He was listed in stable condition as of Monday, according to reports.

The Inquirer reports that a team coach says some children were trampled and scuffed up as they tried to run to safety but the severity of the injuries was unclear.

This comes after a drive by shooting that broke out at a West Philadelphia panthers practice last year.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate the shooting.