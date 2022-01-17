Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for fatally shooting a man in Philadelphia’s Tioga neighborhood Sunday.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of North Bouvier Street around 7:22 pm.

According to police, a 65-year-old man was shot in the head. Medics on the scene pronounced the man dead, police say.

Meanwhile, in the city’s Frankford neighborhood, police say, a male teenager was shot three times. The shooting happened on the 4100 block of Frankford Avenue just after 6:30 pm.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot three times in his thigh. The boy was rushed to Temple Hospital by a private vehicle, where he was placed in stable condition by medics, police say.

The vehicle that dropped the teen off at Temple Hospital is no longer on there, police say.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered in either incident. An investigation remains active and ongoing for both incidents.