Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section where a teen and man were shot.

The shooting happened on the 8600 block of Torresdale Avenue around 11:29 am Friday.

Police say a 19-year-old male was shot in his chest, back, left arm, and left hand. Medics transported the man to a nearby hospital where doctors placed the man in extremely critical condition, police say.

A 27-year-old police were shot once in his right shin. Police took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was placed in stable condition by medics.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.