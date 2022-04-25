Philadelphia (WPHL)- A teen girl was stabbed while walking outside in West Philadelphia Friday night.

The incident happened on the 5600 block of Vine Street just before 9:00 pm.

According to authorities, a 17-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times on the street. Police transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where medics placed her in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

