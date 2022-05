Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police announced Monday a missing teen girl from North Philadelphia returned home.

Police say 13-year-old Qumanni Hill was last seen around 5:00 pm at her home on the 7000 block of N. Marvine Street Friday.

On Monday, Hill returned home, police say. At this time, there is no information on the cause of her disappearance.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

