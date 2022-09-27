Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on September 18, 2022.

Police say 13-year-old Jayda Gomez was last seen on the 8200 block of Craig Street around 3:00 am.

Gomez has a tattoo on her right shoulder, “Jay,” with a small heart next to the name. Police say she could be in the area of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues.

Police urge the public to contact Northeast Detectives Division at 215-686-3153 if you have information on the whereabouts of Gomez.