She is 4’11”, 140 lbs., brown curly hair, thin build and brown eyes

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Monday.

Police say 13-year-old Layla Centeno was last seen on C Street and Indiana Avenue around 2:00 am.

She was last seen wearing pink pajama pants, a blue t-shirt, and green/black Crocs and carrying a black backpack with rainbow stripes.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Centeno.