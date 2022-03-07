Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing teen last seen on January 26, 2022.

Police say 15-year-old Hailey Torres was last seen at her residence on the 1200 block of Deveraux Avenue at noon.

Torres was last seen in black tights, a black tank top, a black jacket, and black sandals.

Police urge the public to contact Northeast Detectives Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Torres.