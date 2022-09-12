Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a girl in Philadelphia’s Frankford section.

The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street just before 9 pm Sunday.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl was shot once in the chest and abdomen by an unknown amount of occupants inside a gray Dodge Challenger. Police rushed her to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:16 pm by doctors.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.