Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two teens for their involvement in a robbery in the city’s Overbrook section.

The incident happened in the 7200 block of Haverford Avenue around 4:40 pm on July 21, 2022.

According to police, a man parked his truck and walked into a corner store as two teens, a girl and boy, watched. The girl suspect entered the vehicle at the driver’s side front door.

Once inside, police say she took a black book bag which contained a chrome and black .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun inside. Police say there was also cash, jewelry, ID, and bank cards.

The boy suspect did not enter the car but acted as a lookout for the teen girl, police say. Both suspects fled eastbound on foot along Haverford Avenue.

Police urge the public to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.