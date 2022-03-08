Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing teen last seen on March 7, 2022.

Police say 14-year-old Iyannah Dickens was last seen leaving her home on the 40 block West Shapnack Street at 11:00 am.

Dickens was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and a red Nike backpack with a cheetah print.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Dickens.