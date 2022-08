Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Kensington where a teen was killed Saturday.

The incident happened on the 1800 block of East Orleans Street around 2:24 pm.

According to police, a 19-year-old boy was shot once in the chest. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:29 pm.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.