Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section.

The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday.

According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the left side of his rib cage. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene at 3:58 am.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.