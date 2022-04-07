Philadelphia (WPHL)- A teen boy was pronounced dead Wednesday after being shot Monday in Philadelphia’s Mill Creek section.

The victim was identified as Turay Thompson, 13, of the 4900 block of Hoopes Street.

The incident happened on the 4900 block of Hoopes Street just before 8:30 pm.

According to police, Thompson was shot in the head and forearm while inside a car. Police transported the victim to Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in critical condition by medics.

On Wednesday, police say, Thompson was pronounced dead at 9:42 pm. The investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide Detectives.

