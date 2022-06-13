Philadelphia (WPHL)- A double shooting in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood led to a boy dying and a man was suffering from three bullet wounds, police said.

The incident happened on the 5500 block of Devon Street around 5:46 pm Saturday.

Police say an 18-year-old boy was shot once in the head and shoulder. Medics rushed the man to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by doctors at 5:59 pm.

A 25-year-old man was shot twice in the back, and once in the left arm, police say. The man arrived at Albert Einstein Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Police said no arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.