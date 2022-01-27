Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy dead near Bartram Highschool in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of South 66th Street just before 3 pm Wednesday.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy who attended Bartram High school was shot in the chest. The victim was leaving school when the shooting happened, police say. The teen was taken to Penn Medical Center pronounced dead at 3:20 pm by medics.

No arrests have been made at this time.