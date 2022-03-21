Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing teen last seen on Friday.

Police say 14-year-old Suhayaah Vasser was last seen exiting her mother’s vehicle on the 7400 block of Bustleton Avenue at approximately 1:07 pm.

Vasser, police say, is from the 5600 block of McMahon Street. She was last seen wearing a Forrest green Farrell polo under a yellow hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Vasser.