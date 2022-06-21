Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on June 17, 2022.

Police say 16-year-old Malachi Jackson was last seen on the 1600 block of North 15th Street.

It is unknown what Jackson had on before his disappearance other than glasses, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Jackson.