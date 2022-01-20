Philadelphia (WHPL)- An 18-year-old has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a carjacking that ultimately left a man beaten to death, police say.

The incident happened on December 2, 2021 on the 3000 block of Teesdale Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found 70-year-old Chung Chin lying in the street. Chin was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by police, where doctors placed him in critical condition. He died weeks later as a result of his injuries.

During further investigation, police discovered Chin was beaten to death by teenagers trying to carjack him. According to police, 18-year-old John Nusselen was arrested on January 14, 2021 and has been charged with murder.

Read More: Former police officer charged with indecent assault in Delaware County

Deputy Police Commissioner Ben Naish said they are still finding others involved in this case. Naish believes the other suspects may be juveniles.

Email: Dlouallen@phl17.com

Twitter: LouallenDoc