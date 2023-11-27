A teenager is facing First Degree Murder Charges after he shot and killed a homeless man in Pottstown.

Authorities say 15-year-old Thomas James Niarhos was taken into custody and charged as an adult with First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, Possessing a Firearm by a Minor, and Possessing an Instrument of Crime, for the brutal killing of 39-year-old Jeremiah Waylon Hawkins.

Police say the shooting occurred at 12:07 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, where Jeremiah Hawkins was found lying with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Pottstown Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Niarhos was immediately taken into custody by police and a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson semi-automatic firearm was recovered on the scene.

Detectives determined that the gun belonged to the Niarhos’s father.

After multiple witness interviews and a review of surveillance video, detectives determined that Niarhos had sought out Hawkins, began arguing with him, and then shot him. Hawkins attempted to fight back and knock the gun out of Niarhos’ hand by swinging a tire at him, but Niarhos fired a single shot at Hawkins’ face, causing him to fall immediately. Niarhos then fired a second time, dropped the gun, and attempted to walk away.

He was detained by bystanders near the scene.

Niarhos is currently at the Montgomery County Youth Center and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 30, 2023.