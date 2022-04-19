Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager dead another injured in Hunting Park.

The incident happened on the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive around 3:30 pm Saturday.

According to authorities, two teens were found inside a Lexus suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. One of the teens, an 18-year-old boy, was taken to Temple University Hospital by police, where he was placed in stable condition.

The other victim, later identified as Theodore Crawford, 17, of the 2000 block of Maple Avenue, Hatfield, Pennsylvania, wounds were fatal. Police rushed Crawford to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:40 pm.

READ MORE: Man shot in the back, pronounced dead at CHOP

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.

The investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide Division.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc