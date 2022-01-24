Philadelphia (WPHL)- A teen boy is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Mill Creek section Saturday night.

The incident happened on the 800 block of June Street just before 9 pm.

Upon arriving at the scene, police say they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from seven gunshot wounds across the lower part of his body.

READ MORE: A 25-year-old man died after being shot in the buttocks and back

Police say medics took the teen to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered.