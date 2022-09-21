Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Wednesday.
Police say 15-year-old Zachary Mosbahi was last seen on the 2600 block of South 8th Street around 12:26 am.
Mosbahi was last seen wearing a gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt with black sleeves, black sweatpants and red & white Nike sneakers.
Police urge the public to contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Mosbahi.