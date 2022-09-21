Zachary is 15 years old, 5’2, 160lbs, thin build, light complexion, curly black hair, blue eyes, “Christian” tattoo on left arm

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Wednesday.

Police say 15-year-old Zachary Mosbahi was last seen on the 2600 block of South 8th Street around 12:26 am.

Mosbahi was last seen wearing a gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt with black sleeves, black sweatpants and red & white Nike sneakers.

READ MORE: Man robbed after being forced into his home by a gunman in North Philadelphia

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Mosbahi.