Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on May 21, 2022.

According to police, 16-year-old David Welcome was last seen on the 1500 block of S. 17th Street.

At this time, there is no clothing description on Welcome, police say.

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Welcome.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

