Tech expert Justin Sochovka shared new tech gifts that every dad will love!
First up, the DeskBoard Buddy.
“This is a whiteboard that goes onto your desk that also lifts up and holds all of your things. This is going to make you super productive,” said Justin.
It retails for $69 dollars.
Next, Rush Charge’s Magsafe Charger.
“It is a magnetic Magsafe charger. It’s going to actually clip right onto the back of your phone and then start charging it for you.”
You can get this for $59 dollars.
Third, the Shift Cam for your iPhone.
“This helps to replicate what is like a DLSR camera. A lot easier to bring this than a DLSR camera.”
The cost is around $132 dollars.
Last but not least, Justin brought in the RCA Projector and screen.
“It has a DVD built inside. It has Bluetooth capabilities. Its got built-in speaker, HDMI cable, VGI cable, you name it it’s all there.”
The best part? It’s under $100 dollars.
For more information, visit Justin’s website here.