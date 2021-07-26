Team USA rugby player from Philadelphia is ready for Olympic Games

Philadelphia native Ariana Ramsey is gearing up to compete with the Women’s U.S. Olympic Rugby Sevens Team. The team is competing for its first medal in only the second appearance at the games.

The 21-year-old Upper Merion High School graduate stumbled upon the sport by accident.

“Me and my friend were like ‘What is rugby?’ We had no idea what it was. Once we started practicing, it was really fun. It reminded me of capture the flag and that’s why I stayed. I couldn’t believe it was a sport,” said Ramsey.

Ten out of the 12 starters are first-time Olympians.

“I’m nervous because I’ve never played against New Zealand and Australia so these are like really good teams. I think the pressure is on, but we’re going to do our best.”

