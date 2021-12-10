Bensalem, PA. (WPHL)– A Bensalem High School teaching assistant has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse, police say.

According to investigators, 27-year-old Donnie Reed, is a teacher assistant as well as a basketball and football coach at the high school. Police say he sent inappropriate text messages and photographs to teenage girls.

On October 6, 2021, police began an investigation after hearing allegations about Reed’s encounters with underage females. Police say the teen victims stated Reed would send sexual messages on Snapchat and then send videos of himself performing sexual acts. Reed asked one of the victims to perform oral sex on him and repeatedly asked for nude pictures, according to investigators.

Police arrested Reed on December 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Police believe there may be more potential victims.

Bensalem Police say Reed is charged with six counts of Unlawful Contact with a Minor, three counts of Abuse of Children, six counts of Corruption of minors, and other related offenses.

According to a statement from Bensalem School District, Reed is now placed on leave. “As soon as we learned of the situation being investigated, we removed the individual from his work and coaching duties and all interactions with students. He was immediately placed on leave” the statement read in part.

Bensalem Police are asking anyone that has information about Reed to contact them at 215-633-3719.