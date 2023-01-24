Tax season is here, and if W2 forms are suddenly appearing in your inbox, you’re not alone!

Certified Financial Planner and President of Milestone Wealth Management, Dan Hernandez joined us on the show this morning to go over all his expert tips to get through this season stress-free.

Tax filing tips:

Gather your tax records, income sources, W2 forms, 1099 forms, etc.

Visit IRS.gov to set up payment plans, and check out previous payments

Know the Taxpayers Bill of Rights

Use Direct Deposit

Hire a professional

For more information on Dan Hernandez, click here.