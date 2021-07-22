Back-to-School: Select retailers offering teacher appreciation back- to- school deals

Summer is coming to an end and the start of another school year is approaching. Some retailers are showing appreciation for all educators by offering back-to-school deals and discounts.

Target

Target is offering teachers a one-time, 15% discount on key classroom supplies and other essentials now through July 31. To get the one-time discount, teachers need to be signed up for the free Target Circle rewards program.

A list of eligible products for the discount can be found on Target’s website. Certain products are excluded from the discount, such as backpacks, clearance items, electronics and lunch bags.

Staples

Staples is offering teachers and school administrators 20% off select purchases now through September 30.

Parents are also able to support teachers through Staples Classroom Rewards program. The rewards program contributes a percentage of qualifying purchases made at staples back to an enrolled teachers or administrator of choice. For more details visit Staples.com.

Michaels

Teachers can receive a 15% off coupon during the entire year once they complete the teacher verification process and create a Michaels account. The discount can be applied online and in-store by providing a phone number or email at checkout.

Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts

Teachers can sign up for the JOANN Teacher Rewards Digital Discount Card to receive 15% off their purchase all year round. A valid educator identification will be required to register for the discount card.

Barnes and Noble

Teachers can sign up to become a B&N Educator for free and receive 20% off qualifying book purchases.

In-store sign up is required. Use the store locator on its website to find a location near you.

Dollar General

Through Sept. 6, Dollar General will grant teachers a 30% off discount for in-store purchases of back-to-school supplies. The deal includes pens, pencils, markers, crayons, paper, notebooks, scissors, binders, folders, glue, rulers and backpacks and lunch boxes.

To get the discount, teachers must sign up for a Dollar General account and complete the teacher verification process, 24 to 48 hours after the verification process, teachers will receive a digital coupon to use for future purchases.