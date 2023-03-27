The Philadelphia Water Department is confident that tap water will be safe to drink and use until Monday, March 27th at 11:59 p.m. This comes after a latex spill occurred in a portion of the Delaware river in Bucks County temporarily deeming drinking water unsafe.

The department says this safety estimate comes from updated hydraulic modeling, water sampling, and data and is based on the amount of time it will take river water to enter the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant which services over 900,000 households in Philadelphia.

The original chemical spill occurred on Friday evening at the Trinseo Altuglas chemical facility in Bristol Township. Between 8,100 and 12,000 gallons of a water-based latex finishing solution leaked into the Otter creak which directly flows in the Delaware river.

In a press release, Mayor Jim Kenney said, “We understand the legitimate concern that is felt by the public as the release of chemicals into our waterways can pose a major threat to our health and safety,” “The Philadelphia Water Department is working around the clock to ensure that this does not happen and that our water remains safe to drink and use. I encourage residents who want to make sure they have water available to fill bottles or pitchers of tap water and am confident that there is no risk at this time. We will continue to share updates as information becomes available.”

Emergency alerts went out to Philadelphia residents on Sunday first informing them about the spill, but then recommending that residents should switch to bottled water after 2pm until further notice.

City of Philadelphia officials later held a press conference to address current information and address the media on the chemical spill.

Michael Carrol, Deputy Managing Director for the City’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability, said, “As has been reported, on Friday night, a chemical spill occurred in Bristol Township, Bucks County which released contaminants into the Delaware River. The Philadelphia Water Department (PWD) became aware of this through the Delaware Valley Early Warning System (EWS) and has been evaluating the situation since that time to understand potential impacts to the public. Although early indications have not revealed contamination, we are still monitoring the situation and conducting testing.”

The press conference reiterated, “Nonetheless, because we cannot be 100 percent sure that there won’t be traces of these chemicals in the tap water throughout the afternoon, we want the public to be aware so that people can consider switching to bottled water to further minimize any risk.”

Further information from the Philadelphia Water Department declared water safe until Monday at 11:59 p.m.

The department urged customers that there was no need to stockpile water and recommended residents to fill bottles or pitchers with tap water.

The current guidance from the City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Water Department is as follows, “The Philadelphia Water Department is confident tap water from the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant will remain safe to drink and use at least through 11:59 p.m. today (Monday, March 27, 2023.)”

All Philadelphia residents should continue monitoring the Delaware River Latex Spill Impact Map to see if tap water is affected in their area.

This is a developing story and will be updated