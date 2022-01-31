Philadelphia (WPHL)- Our Sophia Cifuentes visited the Arlen Specter US Squash Center today to learn the basics of squash and find out what initiatives the Specter Center will be involved in this year.

It is the world’s largest community squash center, where players and families come together regardless of experience or age. It creates a nurturing and inclusive community. Check it out as Sophia gets her first lesson and goes head-to-head with a couple of members of Team USA. https://spectercenter.org/