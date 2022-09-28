Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police have arrested an individual who they say is responsible for the murder of a man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section.

The victim was identified as Christopher Lorick, 26, from Philadelphia’s Tacony section.

The shooting incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street around 1:38 pm Monday.

According to police, Lorick was shot in the back and left shoulder. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:50 pm.

A firearm was recovered and the suspect was taken into custody.