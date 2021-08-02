Switching Careers during the Pandemic: A Few things to Consider

Tired of the same routine and looking for a career change?

Lisa Bien, Author, Motivational Speaker and Life Coach gives tips to those who are seeking change.

Tip 1: Before resigning ask yourself how much change are you comfortable with. She advises do not make moves based off other people actions.

Tip 2: Do research prior to making any decisions. Look forward and do not make snap decisions. Always remain open-minded during the process.

Tip 3: Most importantly always stay positive and remain kind to yourself, even if finding a new job is taking longer than anticipated.

Bien also reminds us that making no change is okay as well.

Click on the video to view the full interview.