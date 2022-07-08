

National Sugar Cookie Day comes around every July but the sweet treat is always on the menu at The Bakeshop on Twentieth in Philadelphia.

“Our sugar cookies are unique because they are light and fluffy, they are melt in your mouth good and they are splashed with rainbow sprinkles and everything is better with sprinkles,” said baker Danielle Hamilton.

The cookies are made primarily with eggs, butter and sugar and are a customer favorite, along with other goodies like the chocolate babka and Jewish apple cake.