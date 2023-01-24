Philadelphia Police, and SWAT are investigating a shooting that resulted in the shooting of a woman and a barricade situation in Tacony, overnight.

At 11:50 p.m. on Monday, Philadelphia Police responded to multiple 911 calls about a man firing gunshots on the 6700 block of Marsden St.

Neighbors and witnesses told police, they saw a man shoot 30-40 gunshots and then run inside a property on 6700 Marsden St.

A 47-year-old Hispanic woman was sitting inside her vehicle and was shot once in the left arm amidst the shooting rampage.

Police declared a barricade at 12:27 a.m. and SWAT vehicles could be seen in front of the rowhome. SWAT officers surrounded the home, and then entered the property holding shields. According to police, SWAT officers were able to get 5 people out of the home.

The 47-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

SWAT was able to clear the property, but Police say no arrest has been made.