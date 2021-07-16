SWAT officer fires at suspect while serving warrant in Ogontz

PHILADELPHIA (WPHL)- A Philadelphia Police SWAT officer fired his weapon as officers served a warrant inside a home in Ogontz on Friday morning, according to a police department spokesperson.

Philadelphia Police say their officers worked alongside Cheltenham Township police Friday to serve two warrants at separate properties in Philadelphia. The warrants were in relation to a May shooting outside a Wawa on Limekiln Pike in Cheltenham Township. Investigators say officers served one warrant at a home along Brinton Street. The second warrant was served at a home along the 1400 block of Olney Avenue. While SWAT officers were on the second floor, police say a male suspect pointed a gun at an officer. That’s when an officer opened fire.

According to police, the gunfire did not hit the suspect and he was taken into custody. Police say a woman inside the property was injured, but police believe she was hit by debris and not a bullet. Police took her to Einstein hospital, just a block away from the home. No police officers were hurt.

Philadelphia Police say they are working with the District Attorney’s office to complete their investigation.

