Philadelphia police are investigating after a holocaust memorial was vandalized on Sunday on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Authorities say a man spray painted a large swastika on a wall next to Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza.

According to The Inquirer, video surveillance footage shows that the vandalism happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A man was seen wearing a black ski mask approaching the plaza from 16th Street and then proceeded to spray paint a green swastika on the wall of a building that is adjacent to the site, according to The Inquirer.

Those reports say that the image was estimated to be around two feet by two feet in size.

The vandalism comes amid a rise in antiemetic incidents locally and nationally.

According to The Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic incidents in America have risen 360% in the aftermath of the attack in Israel between October 7, 2023, and January 7, 2024.

In a post on the memorial plaza’s Facebook page, the organization says that the swastika will be removed right away.

Organization members are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact police by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477)